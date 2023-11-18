Clayton Keller and Kyle Connor are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Arizona Coyotes and the Winnipeg Jets play at Canada Life Centre on Saturday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Keller is an offensive leader for Arizona with 17 points (1.1 per game), with seven goals and 10 assists in 16 games (playing 19:47 per game).

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 at Stars Nov. 14 1 0 1 3 at Predators Nov. 11 1 2 3 5 at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Kraken Nov. 7 1 1 2 1

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Nick Schmaltz is a leading scorer for Arizona with 13 total points this season. He has scored four goals and added nine assists in 16 games.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 16 0 0 0 3 at Stars Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 7 0 2 2 2

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Connor is Winnipeg's top contributor with 20 points. He has 13 goals and seven assists this season.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Nov. 14 2 1 3 5 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 vs. Predators Nov. 9 3 1 4 7 at Blues Nov. 7 2 1 3 7

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Mark Scheifele has five goals and 13 assists to total 18 points (1.1 per game).

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Nov. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 1 1 4 vs. Predators Nov. 9 0 4 4 4 at Blues Nov. 7 1 2 3 3

