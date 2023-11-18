Coyotes vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Winnipeg Jets (9-5-2) host the Arizona Coyotes (8-6-2) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Jets defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in their last game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-190)
|Coyotes (+155)
|6.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have been listed as an underdog 10 times this season, and won three of those games.
- Arizona has gone 1-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +155 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Coyotes, based on the moneyline, is 39.2%.
- Arizona's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 10 of 16 times.
Coyotes vs Jets Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|58 (4th)
|Goals
|53 (11th)
|51 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|48 (13th)
|11 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (3rd)
|15 (25th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (20th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- The Coyotes went 5-3-2 over its past 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.
- In its past 10 contests, Arizona has hit the over seven times.
- The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.3 goals in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are scoring 1.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.9 goals.
- The Coyotes have scored 53 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 11th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes' 48 total goals given up (three per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
- Their +5 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
