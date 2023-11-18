Coyotes vs. Jets November 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:01 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele and the Arizona Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz are two of the top players to watch when these teams meet on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Coyotes vs. Jets Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-190)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,SCRIPPS
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes Players to Watch
- Clayton Keller is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 17 points (1.1 per game), as he has scored seven goals and 10 assists in 16 games (playing 19:47 per game).
- Arizona's Schmaltz has posted 13 total points (0.8 per game), with four goals and nine assists.
- This season, Arizona's Sean Durzi has 12 points, courtesy of five goals (fourth on team) and seven assists (fifth).
- In the crease, Connor Ingram has a record of 6-1-0 in eight games this season, conceding 20 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 223 saves and a .918 save percentage, 15th in the league.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Jets Players to Watch
- One of Winnipeg's most productive offensive players this season is Kyle Connor, with 20 points (13 goals, seven assists) and an average ice time of 20:51 per game.
- Through 16 games, Scheifele has scored five goals and picked up 13 assists.
- Joshua Morrissey has 14 points for Winnipeg, via one goal and 13 assists.
- Laurent Brossoit's record is 1-1-1. He has conceded 10 goals (3.2 goals against average) and made 68 saves with an .872% save percentage (63rd in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coyotes vs. Jets Stat Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|6th
|3.63
|Goals Scored
|3.31
|14th
|14th
|3.19
|Goals Allowed
|3
|12th
|10th
|32
|Shots
|28.3
|30th
|7th
|28.1
|Shots Allowed
|33.2
|27th
|21st
|18.33%
|Power Play %
|30.51%
|4th
|27th
|73.21%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.67%
|20th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.