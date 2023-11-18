The Winnipeg Jets (8-5-2) are favored when they host the Arizona Coyotes (8-6-2) on Saturday, November 18. The Jets are -190 on the moneyline to win against the Coyotes (+155) in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Jets Betting Trends

Winnipeg and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in nine of 16 games this season.

The Jets have won 80.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (8-2).

The Coyotes have been the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.

Winnipeg has never played a game this season shorter than -190 moneyline odds.

Arizona has five games this season playing as an underdog by +155 or longer, and is 1-4 in those contests.

Coyotes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matias Maccelli 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+110) - Sean Durzi 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-143) Lawson Crouse 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-161)

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 7-3 6-4-0 6.2 3.8 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.8 2.7 7 19.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 5-5 7-3-0 6.3 3.8 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.8 3.3 10 32.3% Record as ML Favorite 6-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

