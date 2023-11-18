The Winnipeg Jets (9-5-2) will host the Arizona Coyotes (8-6-2) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a win in their last game.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Coyotes vs Jets Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Coyotes Jets 5-3 WPG

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have conceded 48 total goals this season (three per game), 13th in the NHL.

The Coyotes' 53 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 11th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 16 7 10 17 9 11 55% Nick Schmaltz 16 4 9 13 11 11 53.2% Sean Durzi 16 5 7 12 14 3 - Logan Cooley 16 2 10 12 7 5 41.9% Matias Maccelli 16 2 9 11 13 5 -

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets rank 16th in goals against, giving up 51 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Jets' 58 total goals (3.6 per game) rank fourth in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Jets have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Jets have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players