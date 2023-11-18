Clayton Keller will be on the ice when the Arizona Coyotes and Winnipeg Jets play on Saturday at Canada Life Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Keller interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Clayton Keller vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:47 per game on the ice, is -4.

Keller has a goal in seven games this season through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Keller has a point in 12 games this season (out of 16), including multiple points four times.

Keller has an assist in eight of 16 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Keller's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 66.7% that he hits the over.

There is a 48.8% chance of Keller having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Keller Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 16 Games 4 17 Points 2 7 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

