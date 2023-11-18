Two of the nation's toughest run defenses square off when the No. 19 Arizona Wildcats (7-3) bring college football's 13th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the No. 16 Utah Utes (7-3), who have the No. 6 rushing defense, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Wildcats are only 1-point favorites. The contest has a point total of 45.5.

Arizona is putting up 437.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks 29th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Wildcats rank 35th, allowing 334.7 yards per contest. Utah has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 299.8 total yards per game (15th-best). On offense, it ranks 92nd by compiling 355.1 total yards per game.

Arizona vs. Utah Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs Utah Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arizona -1 -110 -110 45.5 -105 -115 -115 -105

Arizona Recent Performance

The Wildcats have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, producing 404.3 total yards per game over that stretch (-30-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, ceding 339 total yards per contest (49th).

The Wildcats rank 96th in scoring offense (29.3 points per game) and 87th in scoring defense (21.7 points per game allowed) during their most recent three-game stretch.

Despite sporting the 57th-ranked pass offense over the last three contests (263 passing yards per game), Arizona ranks -35-worst in pass defense over that stretch (231.7 passing yards allowed per game).

The Wildcats have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three games, compiling 141.3 rushing yards per game during that stretch (-15-worst). They've been better defensively, giving up 107.3 rushing yards per game (52nd-ranked).

The Wildcats have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their past three contests.

In its past three contests, Arizona has hit the over once.

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona's ATS record is 7-2-0 this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

In Arizona's nine games with a set total, two have hit the over (22.2%).

Arizona has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Arizona has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wildcats' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has compiled 1,735 yards (173.5 ypg) on 165-of-224 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonah Coleman, has carried the ball 104 times for 744 yards (74.4 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught 24 passes for 289 yards and one touchdown.

D.J. Williams has collected 347 yards on 78 carries, scoring four times.

Tetairoa McMillan's leads his squad with 860 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 61 receptions (out of 90 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has caught 70 passes while averaging 51.8 yards per game and scoring 10 touchdowns.

Tanner McLachlan has been the target of 39 passes and racked up 31 receptions for 389 yards, an average of 38.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Taylor Upshaw leads the team with 7.5 sacks, and also has seven TFL and 17 tackles.

Jacob Manu is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 60 tackles, four TFL, and 5.5 sacks.

Tacario Davis has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 17 tackles and one pass defended to his name.

