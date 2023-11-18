Arizona vs. Utah: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
A pair of the nation's toughest rushing defenses clash when the No. 19 Arizona Wildcats (7-3) take college football's 14th-ranked run D into a contest with the No. 16 Utah Utes (7-3), who have the No. 6 unit, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Wildcats are only 1-point favorites. The over/under is 45 in the outing.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Utah matchup in this article.
Arizona vs. Utah Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: Arizona Stadium
Arizona vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Utah Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-1)
|45
|-110
|-110
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-1.5)
|44.5
|-115
|-102
Arizona vs. Utah Betting Trends
- Arizona has covered seven times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once when favored by 1 point or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Utah has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Utes have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1 point or more this season (in four opportunities).
Arizona 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
