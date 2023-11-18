A pair of the nation's toughest rushing defenses clash when the No. 19 Arizona Wildcats (7-3) take college football's 14th-ranked run D into a contest with the No. 16 Utah Utes (7-3), who have the No. 6 unit, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Wildcats are only 1-point favorites. The over/under is 45 in the outing.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Utah matchup in this article.

Arizona vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Utah Moneyline BetMGM Arizona (-1) 45 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Arizona (-1.5) 44.5 -115 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Arizona vs. Utah Betting Trends

Arizona has covered seven times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once when favored by 1 point or more this season (in three opportunities).

Utah has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Utes have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1 point or more this season (in four opportunities).

Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.