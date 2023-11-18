The No. 19 Arizona Wildcats (7-3) host a Pac-12 showdown against the No. 16 Utah Utes (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Arizona Stadium.

Arizona is putting up 31.1 points per game on offense this year (42nd in the FBS), and is giving up 20.9 points per game (39th) on the other side of the ball. Utah ranks 92nd in the FBS with 355.1 total yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 15th-best by surrendering just 299.8 total yards per contest.

Here we will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona vs. Utah Key Statistics

Arizona Utah 437.9 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.1 (97th) 334.7 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.8 (15th) 157.7 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.9 (30th) 280.2 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.2 (118th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (10th) 8 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (63rd)

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has thrown for 1,735 yards (173.5 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 73.7% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jonah Coleman, has carried the ball 104 times for 744 yards (74.4 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught 24 passes for 289 yards and one touchdown.

D.J. Williams has been handed the ball 78 times this year and racked up 347 yards (34.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan's 860 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 90 times and has collected 61 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has put together a 518-yard season so far with 10 touchdowns, reeling in 70 passes on 91 targets.

Tanner McLachlan's 31 grabs have turned into 389 yards and two touchdowns.

Utah Stats Leaders

Bryson Barnes has thrown for 1,197 yards on 58.5% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 235 yards with three scores.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Quinden Jackson, has carried the ball 122 times for 627 yards (62.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jaylon Glover has run for 396 yards across 102 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Devaughn Vele's 482 receiving yards (48.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 34 catches on 57 targets with two touchdowns.

Money Parks has put together a 261-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 49 targets.

Mikey Matthews' 25 receptions (on 39 targets) have netted him 229 yards (22.9 ypg).

