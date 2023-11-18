According to our computer model, the Arizona Wildcats will take down the Utah Utes when the two teams play at Arizona Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which kicks off at 2:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Arizona vs. Utah Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arizona (-1) Over (45.5) Arizona 27, Utah 21

Week 12 Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.

The Wildcats' record against the spread is 7-2-0.

In games it has played as 1-point favorites or more, Arizona has an ATS record of 1-2.

Two of the Wildcats' nine games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 45.5 points, 13.9 fewer than the average total in this season's Arizona contests.

Utah Betting Info (2023)

The Utes have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Utes have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Utah is a 2-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 1 point or more this season.

The Utes have hit the over in four of their 10 games with a set total (40%).

The average over/under for Utah games this year is 0.5 more points than the point total of 45.5 for this outing.

Wildcats vs. Utes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arizona 31.1 20.9 29.4 15.6 32.8 26.2 Utah 25.3 17.8 27.3 12.8 22.3 25.3

