The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (9-1) hit the road for a Pac-12 clash against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium.

Oregon has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking second-best in total offense (541 yards per game) and 18th-best in total defense (309.4 yards allowed per game). Arizona State's offense has been bottom-25 this season, putting up 17.7 points per game, which ranks sixth-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 78th with 27.4 points surrendered per contest.

Arizona State vs. Oregon Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona State vs. Oregon Key Statistics

Arizona State Oregon 323.6 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 541 (2nd) 354 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.4 (18th) 99.9 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.6 (16th) 223.7 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.4 (2nd) 16 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (1st) 5 (131st) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (75th)

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet has thrown for 1,344 yards on 62.1% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Cameron Skattebo, has carried the ball 139 times for 631 yards (63.1 per game), with eight touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 280 receiving yards (28 per game) on 23 catches with one receiving touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has run for 220 yards across 42 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Elijhah Badger's 649 receiving yards (64.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 58 receptions on 87 targets with three touchdowns.

Jalin Conyers has 25 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 313 yards (31.3 yards per game) this year.

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 3,135 yards (313.5 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 77.7% of his passes and recording 29 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 121 rushing yards on 38 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Mar'Keise Irving has racked up 939 yards on 138 carries while finding the end zone 10 times as a runner. He's also caught 40 passes for 329 yards (32.9 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jordan James has collected 570 yards on 77 attempts, scoring nine times.

Troy Franklin's team-high 1,093 yards as a receiver have come on 60 catches (out of 83 targets) with 11 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has hauled in 53 receptions totaling 725 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Terrance Ferguson has been the target of 36 passes and hauled in 33 receptions for 347 yards, an average of 34.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

