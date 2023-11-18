According to our computer model, the Oregon Ducks will beat the Arizona State Sun Devils when the two teams match up at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which begins at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Arizona State vs. Oregon Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (53.5) Oregon 39, Arizona State 14

Week 12 Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

The Sun Devils have a 7.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Sun Devils are 5-3-1 against the spread this year.

Arizona State is 2-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs.

The Sun Devils have gone over in three of their nine games with a set total (33.3%).

Arizona State games this season have averaged an over/under of 51.6 points, 1.9 less than the point total in this matchup.

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

The Ducks have a 96.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Ducks have beaten the spread six times in nine games.

In games they were favored in by 24.5 points or more so far this season, the Oregon has gone 3-0 against the spread.

Out of nine Ducks games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Oregon games average 64.5 total points per game this season, 11 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Sun Devils vs. Ducks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 46.3 17.1 52.5 15.5 37 19.5 Arizona State 17.7 27.4 21.5 28.8 12 25.3

