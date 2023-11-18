Should you wager on Alexander Kerfoot to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kerfoot stats and insights

In one of 16 games this season, Kerfoot scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

Kerfoot has zero points on the power play.

Kerfoot averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are conceding 51 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kerfoot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:15 Away W 3-2 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:07 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 3 0 3 13:06 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.