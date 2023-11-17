Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yavapai County Today - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Yavapai County, Arizona is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patagonia Union High School at Bagdad High School
- Game Time: 4:20 PM AZT on November 17
- Location: Bagdad, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.