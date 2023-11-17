Kevin Durant is one of the players to watch on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Utah Jazz (4-7) match up with the Phoenix Suns (5-6) at Delta Center.

How to Watch Suns vs. Jazz

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, AZFamily

Suns' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Suns defeated the Timberwolves 133-115. With 31 points, Durant was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 31 6 6 0 1 2 Devin Booker 31 4 5 0 0 2 Eric Gordon 15 1 3 0 0 3

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Durant gives the Suns 27.7 points, 8.7 boards and 4.0 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.0 block.

Jusuf Nurkic gives 9.3 points, 10.0 boards and 4.0 assists per game, plus 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Suns receive 15.3 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Eric Gordon.

The Suns receive 9.3 points per game from Jordan Goodwin, plus 5.0 boards and 3.3 assists.

Josh Okogie provides the Suns 11.3 points, 4.7 boards and 1.3 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

