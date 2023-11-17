Kevin Durant and Lauri Markkanen are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz play at Delta Center on Friday (opening tip at 10:00 PM ET).

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -169)

Friday's points prop bet for Durant is 28.5 points. That is 0.8 more than his season average of 27.7.

His per-game rebound average of 8.7 is 1.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Durant's one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -135)

Friday's over/under for Jusuf Nurkic is 10.5. That's 1.2 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 10 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).

Nurkic averages four assists, 0.5 more than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +106)

The 23.5-point over/under for Markkanen on Friday is 0.8 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).

Markkanen's four three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +140)

The 14.5 points prop bet over/under set for John Collins on Friday is 1.5 more than his scoring average on the season (13).

He has collected 11 rebounds per game, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).

Collins' one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

