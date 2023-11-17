The Phoenix Suns (5-6) go up against the Utah Jazz (4-7) on November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

Suns vs Jazz Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.5%).

In games Phoenix shoots higher than 48.5% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Suns are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at second.

The Suns record 5.8 fewer points per game (113.7) than the Jazz allow (119.5).

Phoenix has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 119.5 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Suns are scoring 10.9 more points per game (118.7) than they are away from home (107.8).

Phoenix cedes 116.5 points per game at home, compared to 107.4 away from home.

In home games, the Suns are averaging three more threes per game (14.2) than in away games (11.2). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (41.5%) compared to in away games (33.3%).

Suns Injuries