The Phoenix Suns' (5-6) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Friday, November 17 game against the Utah Jazz (4-7) at Delta Center. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Suns earned a 133-115 win against the Timberwolves. In the Suns' win, Kevin Durant led the way with 31 points (adding six rebounds and six assists).

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Bradley Beal SG Out Back

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Walker Kessler: Out (Elbow)

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

