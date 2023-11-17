Suns vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (5-6) play the Utah Jazz (4-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5 points.
Suns vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-4.5
|236.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- In three games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 236.5 combined points.
- Phoenix's games this season have had an average of 226.1 points, 10.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Suns are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Phoenix has won three of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Phoenix has won two of its four games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
Suns vs Jazz Additional Info
Suns vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|3
|27.3%
|113.7
|227.7
|112.4
|231.9
|225.1
|Jazz
|6
|54.5%
|114
|227.7
|119.5
|231.9
|228.3
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread on the road (4-1-0) than it has at home (2-4-0).
- The Suns record 5.8 fewer points per game (113.7) than the Jazz give up (119.5).
- Phoenix has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when putting up more than 119.5 points.
Suns vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|6-5
|2-2
|7-4
|Jazz
|5-6
|3-4
|8-3
Suns vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Suns
|Jazz
|113.7
|114
|14
|13
|3-1
|4-4
|3-1
|4-4
|112.4
|119.5
|16
|26
|4-2
|3-0
|3-3
|2-1
