The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) play the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information

Northern Arizona Top Players (2022-23)

Carson Towt: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jalen Cole: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavier Fuller: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Nik Mains: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Liam Lloyd: 6.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne Top Players (2022-23)

Jarred Godfrey: 17.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Bobby Planutis: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Ra Kpedi: 6.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Damian Chong Qui: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Deonte Billups: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Arizona Rank Northern Arizona AVG Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Purdue Fort Wayne Rank 129th 73.7 Points Scored 73.9 124th 306th 74.7 Points Allowed 69.8 166th 278th 30.0 Rebounds 32.3 144th 222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 66th 8.4 3pt Made 9.6 14th 157th 13.3 Assists 13.1 169th 36th 10.3 Turnovers 12.5 249th

