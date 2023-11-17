The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona TV: ESPN+

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

The Lumberjacks' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Mastodons allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

Last season, Northern Arizona had a 7-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.4% from the field.

The Lumberjacks were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Mastodons finished 222nd.

The Lumberjacks' 73.7 points per game last year were only 3.9 more points than the 69.8 the Mastodons gave up to opponents.

Northern Arizona went 8-10 last season when it scored more than 69.8 points.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison

Northern Arizona averaged 78.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.

At home, the Lumberjacks allowed 72.6 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.8.

Beyond the arc, Northern Arizona made fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.3%) than at home (38.4%) too.

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule