Maricopa County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Desert Mountain High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM AZT on November 16

12:00 AM AZT on November 16 Location: Peoria, AZ

Peoria, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Casteel High School at Brophy College Preparatory

Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on November 17

6:55 PM AZT on November 17 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland High School at Chandler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17

7:00 PM AZT on November 17 Location: Chandler, AZ

Chandler, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Mountain High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17

7:00 PM AZT on November 17 Location: Peoria, AZ

Peoria, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Perry High School at Saguaro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17

7:00 PM AZT on November 17 Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

American leadership Academy - Gilbert North at Horizon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17

7:00 PM AZT on November 17 Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Thunderbird High School at Arcadia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17

7:00 PM AZT on November 17 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Arizona College Preparatory at Canyon Del Oro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17

7:00 PM AZT on November 17 Location: Oro Valley, AZ

Oro Valley, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek at Basha High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17

7:00 PM AZT on November 17 Location: Chandler, AZ

Chandler, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame Preparatory at Desert Edge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17

7:00 PM AZT on November 17 Location: Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Williams Field High School at Salpointe Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17

7:00 PM AZT on November 17 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Christian High School at Mica Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17

7:00 PM AZT on November 17 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Mountain High School at Pinnacle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17

7:00 PM AZT on November 17 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Millennium High School at Higley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17

7:00 PM AZT on November 17 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Campo Verde High School at Apollo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17

7:00 PM AZT on November 17 Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton High School at Liberty High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17

7:00 PM AZT on November 17 Location: Peoria, AZ

Peoria, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Paradise Honors High School at Valley Christian High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM AZT on November 18

2:00 PM AZT on November 18 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Scottsdale Christian Academy at Arizona Lutheran Academy

Game Time: 2:00 PM AZT on November 18

2:00 PM AZT on November 18 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

San Tan Charter School at Pima High School