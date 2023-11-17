Jusuf Nurkic and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be facing off versus the Utah Jazz on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Nurkic put up three points and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 133-115 win against the Timberwolves.

In this piece we'll break down Nurkic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-104)

Over 10.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Over 9.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-130)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Jazz conceded 118 points per game last season, 24th in the league.

The Jazz conceded 43.5 rebounds on average last season, 17th in the league.

Allowing an average of 25 assists last year, the Jazz were the 10th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, the Jazz were 18th in the league in that category.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 23 10 7 6 0 1 2

