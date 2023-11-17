The Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) and the San Francisco Dons (2-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Grand Canyon Betting Records & Stats

Grand Canyon compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Grand Canyon's .467 ATS win percentage (14-16-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than San Francisco's .464 mark (13-15-0 ATS Record).

Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grand Canyon 75.2 151.4 67.3 140.7 135.5 San Francisco 76.2 151.4 73.4 140.7 148.6

Additional Grand Canyon Insights & Trends

Last year, the 75.2 points per game the Antelopes recorded were just 1.8 more points than the Dons allowed (73.4).

Grand Canyon went 5-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grand Canyon 14-16-0 21-9-0 San Francisco 13-15-0 12-16-0

Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grand Canyon San Francisco 14-4 Home Record 11-5 5-5 Away Record 5-6 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.5 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

