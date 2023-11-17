Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) and the San Francisco Dons (2-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Grand Canyon Betting Records & Stats
- Grand Canyon compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- Grand Canyon's .467 ATS win percentage (14-16-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than San Francisco's .464 mark (13-15-0 ATS Record).
Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grand Canyon
|75.2
|151.4
|67.3
|140.7
|135.5
|San Francisco
|76.2
|151.4
|73.4
|140.7
|148.6
Additional Grand Canyon Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 75.2 points per game the Antelopes recorded were just 1.8 more points than the Dons allowed (73.4).
- Grand Canyon went 5-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grand Canyon
|14-16-0
|21-9-0
|San Francisco
|13-15-0
|12-16-0
Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Grand Canyon
|San Francisco
|14-4
|Home Record
|11-5
|5-5
|Away Record
|5-6
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|81.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.5
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.5
|9-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
