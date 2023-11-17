Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (2-0) face the Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.
Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)
- Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 5.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
San Francisco Top Players (2022-23)
- Khalil Shabazz: 17.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyrell Roberts: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marcus Williams: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zane Meeks: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Hawthorne: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Grand Canyon Rank
|Grand Canyon AVG
|San Francisco AVG
|San Francisco Rank
|93rd
|75.2
|Points Scored
|76.2
|68th
|94th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|73.4
|274th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|32.2
|147th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|35th
|9.0
|3pt Made
|10.3
|7th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|13.1
|294th
