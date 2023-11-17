The San Francisco Dons (2-0) face the Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.

Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)

Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Yvan Ouedraogo: 5.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

San Francisco Top Players (2022-23)

Khalil Shabazz: 17.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrell Roberts: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Marcus Williams: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Zane Meeks: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Hawthorne: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grand Canyon Rank Grand Canyon AVG San Francisco AVG San Francisco Rank 93rd 75.2 Points Scored 76.2 68th 94th 67.3 Points Allowed 73.4 274th 79th 33.4 Rebounds 32.2 147th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 35th 9.0 3pt Made 10.3 7th 221st 12.5 Assists 12.8 193rd 113th 11.2 Turnovers 13.1 294th

