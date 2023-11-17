How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Dons (2-1) battle the Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- The Antelopes shot 46.2% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44% the Dons allowed to opponents.
- In games Grand Canyon shot higher than 44% from the field, it went 14-2 overall.
- The Antelopes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Dons ranked 147th.
- Last year, the Antelopes recorded 75.2 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 73.4 the Dons allowed.
- When Grand Canyon put up more than 73.4 points last season, it went 13-3.
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison
- Grand Canyon scored 81.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 13.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Antelopes played better at home last year, allowing 64.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 in road games.
- Grand Canyon made 9.7 threes per game with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 88-67
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/12/2023
|Northern Arizona
|W 89-55
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/17/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
