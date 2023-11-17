The San Francisco Dons (2-1) battle the Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

The Antelopes shot 46.2% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44% the Dons allowed to opponents.

In games Grand Canyon shot higher than 44% from the field, it went 14-2 overall.

The Antelopes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Dons ranked 147th.

Last year, the Antelopes recorded 75.2 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 73.4 the Dons allowed.

When Grand Canyon put up more than 73.4 points last season, it went 13-3.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison

Grand Canyon scored 81.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 13.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Antelopes played better at home last year, allowing 64.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 in road games.

Grand Canyon made 9.7 threes per game with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule