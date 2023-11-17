The San Francisco Dons (2-1) battle the Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

  • The Antelopes shot 46.2% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44% the Dons allowed to opponents.
  • In games Grand Canyon shot higher than 44% from the field, it went 14-2 overall.
  • The Antelopes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Dons ranked 147th.
  • Last year, the Antelopes recorded 75.2 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 73.4 the Dons allowed.
  • When Grand Canyon put up more than 73.4 points last season, it went 13-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison

  • Grand Canyon scored 81.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 13.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Antelopes played better at home last year, allowing 64.8 points per game, compared to 69.3 in road games.
  • Grand Canyon made 9.7 threes per game with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged in away games (7.3 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 88-67 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/12/2023 Northern Arizona W 89-55 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/17/2023 San Francisco - Desert Diamond Arena
11/25/2023 North Dakota State - Grand Canyon University Arena
11/29/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.