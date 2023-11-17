The Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker included, match up versus the Utah Jazz on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 133-115 win versus the Timberwolves, Booker put up 31 points and five assists.

Let's break down Booker's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-114)

Over 27.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-111)

Over 4.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Over 6.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Booker's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were 24th in the NBA last season, giving up 118.0 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the league last year, giving up 43.5 per game.

In terms of assists, the Jazz were 10th in the league defensively last season, conceding 25.0 per contest.

On defense, the Jazz conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last season, 18th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Devin Booker vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/27/2023 34 24 7 5 2 1 2 11/26/2022 39 27 11 7 1 0 0 11/18/2022 41 49 8 10 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.