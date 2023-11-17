Arizona vs. Belmont: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (3-0) and the Belmont Bruins (2-1) meet at McKale Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has no set line.
Arizona vs. Belmont Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: McKale Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Arizona Betting Records & Stats
- Arizona put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.
- Belmont (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 3.5% less often than Arizona (16-13-0) last season.
Arizona vs. Belmont Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arizona
|81.9
|158.4
|71.1
|142.9
|152.1
|Belmont
|76.5
|158.4
|71.8
|142.9
|142.8
Additional Arizona Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Wildcats put up 81.9 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 71.8 the Bruins gave up.
- Arizona had a 10-9 record against the spread and a 21-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.
Arizona vs. Belmont Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arizona
|16-13-0
|16-13-0
|Belmont
|15-14-0
|17-12-0
Arizona vs. Belmont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arizona
|Belmont
|15-2
|Home Record
|12-2
|6-4
|Away Record
|7-7
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|85.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.2
|77.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.7
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
