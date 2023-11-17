The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (3-0) and the Belmont Bruins (2-1) meet at McKale Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Belmont Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

Belmont (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 3.5% less often than Arizona (16-13-0) last season.

Arizona vs. Belmont Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 81.9 158.4 71.1 142.9 152.1 Belmont 76.5 158.4 71.8 142.9 142.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Arizona Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wildcats put up 81.9 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 71.8 the Bruins gave up.

Arizona had a 10-9 record against the spread and a 21-3 record overall last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona vs. Belmont Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 16-13-0 16-13-0 Belmont 15-14-0 17-12-0

Arizona vs. Belmont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Belmont 15-2 Home Record 12-2 6-4 Away Record 7-7 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.