Arizona vs. Belmont: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 17
The Arizona Wildcats (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Belmont Bruins (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at McKale Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Belmont matchup.
Arizona vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona vs. Belmont Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Belmont Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-25.5)
|171.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-24.5)
|170.5
|-8000
|+2200
Arizona vs. Belmont Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Arizona won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Wildcats games.
- Belmont put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of 17 of the Bruins' games last season went over the point total.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Oddsmakers rate Arizona considerably higher (third-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (15th-best).
- Arizona's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.
