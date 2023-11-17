The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Belmont Bruins (2-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at McKale Center. The contest airs on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arizona Stats Insights

Last season, the Wildcats had a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.4% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Bruins' opponents made.

In games Arizona shot higher than 45.0% from the field, it went 19-3 overall.

The Wildcats were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bruins finished 270th.

Last year, the Wildcats recorded 10.1 more points per game (81.9) than the Bruins gave up (71.8).

Arizona went 21-3 last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

Arizona scored 85.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (77.1).

When playing at home, the Wildcats gave up 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in away games (74.5).

When playing at home, Arizona made 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (9.0). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule