How to Watch Arizona vs. Belmont on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Belmont Bruins (2-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at McKale Center. The contest airs on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Arizona Stats Insights
- Last season, the Wildcats had a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.4% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Bruins' opponents made.
- In games Arizona shot higher than 45.0% from the field, it went 19-3 overall.
- The Wildcats were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bruins finished 270th.
- Last year, the Wildcats recorded 10.1 more points per game (81.9) than the Bruins gave up (71.8).
- Arizona went 21-3 last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison
- Arizona scored 85.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (77.1).
- When playing at home, the Wildcats gave up 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in away games (74.5).
- When playing at home, Arizona made 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (9.0). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Morgan State
|W 122-59
|McKale Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Duke
|W 78-73
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/13/2023
|Southern
|W 97-59
|McKale Center
|11/17/2023
|Belmont
|-
|McKale Center
|11/19/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|McKale Center
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Acrisure Arena
