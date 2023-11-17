The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Belmont Bruins (2-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at McKale Center. The contest airs on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Belmont Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Wildcats had a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.4% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Bruins' opponents made.
  • In games Arizona shot higher than 45.0% from the field, it went 19-3 overall.
  • The Wildcats were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bruins finished 270th.
  • Last year, the Wildcats recorded 10.1 more points per game (81.9) than the Bruins gave up (71.8).
  • Arizona went 21-3 last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

  • Arizona scored 85.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (77.1).
  • When playing at home, the Wildcats gave up 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in away games (74.5).
  • When playing at home, Arizona made 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (9.0). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Morgan State W 122-59 McKale Center
11/10/2023 @ Duke W 78-73 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/13/2023 Southern W 97-59 McKale Center
11/17/2023 Belmont - McKale Center
11/19/2023 UT Arlington - McKale Center
11/23/2023 Michigan State - Acrisure Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.