For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sean Durzi a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Sean Durzi score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Durzi stats and insights

Durzi has scored in five of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

On the power play, Durzi has accumulated three goals and two assists.

He has a 16.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 57 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Durzi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:25 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 2 1 1 25:04 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:14 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 26:03 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:50 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:18 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 19:34 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 1 1 0 23:45 Home L 5-4 10/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 24:57 Away L 6-3

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

