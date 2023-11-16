Nick Schmaltz and the Arizona Coyotes will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Nationwide Arena. Fancy a bet on Schmaltz in the Coyotes-Blue Jackets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Schmaltz has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 20:10 on the ice per game.

In three of 15 games this season, Schmaltz has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 15 games this season, Schmaltz has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Schmaltz has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Schmaltz's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Schmaltz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 57 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 15 Games 2 13 Points 1 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

