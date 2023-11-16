Can we count on Matias Maccelli lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Maccelli stats and insights

  • In two of 15 games this season, Maccelli has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 8% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Maccelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Stars 1 0 1 13:56 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:25 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:43 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 15:12 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:05 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:43 Home W 8-1
10/27/2023 Kings 1 1 0 15:24 Home L 5-4
10/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:51 Away L 6-3

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

