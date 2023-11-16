Will Lawson Crouse Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 16?
Can we anticipate Lawson Crouse scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Crouse stats and insights
- In five of 14 games this season, Crouse has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- Crouse's shooting percentage is 24%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Crouse recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|17:41
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|18:49
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|2
|2
|0
|16:02
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:19
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|14:08
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Home
|W 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.