Can we anticipate Lawson Crouse scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Crouse stats and insights

  • In five of 14 games this season, Crouse has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • Crouse's shooting percentage is 24%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Crouse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:18 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 2 1 1 17:41 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:49 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 16:02 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:19 Home W 8-1
10/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 14:08 Away L 6-3
10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:48 Home W 2-1

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

