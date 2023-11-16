Will Joshua Brown Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 16?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Joshua Brown going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Brown stats and insights
- Brown has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Brown has no points on the power play.
- Brown averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 57 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|5:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:53
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 5-4
|10/17/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Away
|L 1-0
|10/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
