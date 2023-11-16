Will Jason Zucker find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Zucker stats and insights

Zucker has scored in three of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 17.6% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.8 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

