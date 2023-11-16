How to Watch the Grand Canyon vs. Oregon Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks (2-0) play the Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. It tips at 9:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Grand Canyon vs. Oregon 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Ducks scored an average of 74.4 points per game last year, 11.8 more points than the 62.6 the Antelopes gave up to opponents.
- Oregon had a 13-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.
- Last year, the 71.6 points per game the Antelopes scored were 8.3 more points than the Ducks gave up (63.3).
- When Grand Canyon totaled more than 63.3 points last season, it went 16-5.
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 55-52
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ North Dakota
|W 73-61
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|11/16/2023
|Oregon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/20/2023
|Montana
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/24/2023
|Fresno State
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
