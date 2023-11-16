The Oregon Ducks (2-0) play the Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. It tips at 9:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Grand Canyon vs. Oregon 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Ducks scored an average of 74.4 points per game last year, 11.8 more points than the 62.6 the Antelopes gave up to opponents.
  • Oregon had a 13-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.6 points.
  • Last year, the 71.6 points per game the Antelopes scored were 8.3 more points than the Ducks gave up (63.3).
  • When Grand Canyon totaled more than 63.3 points last season, it went 16-5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 55-52 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/11/2023 @ North Dakota W 73-61 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
11/16/2023 Oregon - Grand Canyon University Arena
11/20/2023 Montana - Grand Canyon University Arena
11/24/2023 Fresno State - Grand Canyon University Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.