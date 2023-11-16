Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets on November 16, 2023
Player prop bet options for Clayton Keller, Adam Fantilli and others are available when the Arizona Coyotes visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Keller is Arizona's top contributor with 16 points. He has seven goals and nine assists this season.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 11
|1
|2
|3
|5
|at Blues
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Nick Schmaltz is another of Arizona's offensive options, contributing 13 points (four goals, nine assists) to the team.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blues
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Adam Fantilli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Fantilli has scored four goals (0.3 per game) and put up five assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with nine total points (0.6 per game). He takes 2.4 shots per game, shooting 10.5%.
Fantilli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Rangers
|Nov. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Panthers
|Nov. 6
|0
|0
|0
|1
