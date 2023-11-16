The Arizona Coyotes (7-6-2) hit the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-8-4, losers of six in a row) at Nationwide Arena. The contest on Thursday, November 16 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-115) Blue Jackets (-105) 6.5 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have won three of their four games when favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Arizona has a record of 3-1 (winning 75.0%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Coyotes a 53.5% chance to win.

Arizona's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 10 times.

Coyotes vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 50 (14th) Goals 44 (22nd) 46 (13th) Goals Allowed 57 (28th) 17 (3rd) Power Play Goals 6 (27th) 14 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (1st)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Arizona is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 4-4-2 overall, in its last 10 games.

Eight of Arizona's last 10 games went over.

The Coyotes and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their past 10 games, the Coyotes are putting up 1.4 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Coyotes offense's 50 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

The Coyotes are ranked 13th in league action in goals against this season, having conceded 46 total goals (3.1 per game).

Their goal differential (+4) ranks them 14th in the league.

