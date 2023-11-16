Two of the most exciting players to watch when the Arizona Coyotes face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at Nationwide Arena -- beginning at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Coyotes' Clayton Keller and the Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes Players to Watch

One of Arizona's top offensive players this season is Keller, with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) and an average ice time of 19:49 per game.

Through 15 games, Nick Schmaltz has scored four goals and picked up nine assists.

Matias Maccelli has scored two goals and added nine assists in 15 games for Arizona.

In seven games, Connor Ingram's record is 5-1-0. He has conceded 18 goals (2.87 goals against average) and has recorded 184 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Columbus' Provorov has collected nine assists and zero goals in 16 games. That's good for nine points.

Adam Fantilli's nine points this season, including four goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Columbus.

This season, Columbus' Boone Jenner has nine points (seven goals, two assists) this season.

In the crease, Spencer Martin's record stands at 1-4-1 on the season, giving up 20 goals (3.3 goals against average) and amassing 189 saves with a .904% save percentage (34th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.75 25th 12th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.56 27th 30th 28 Shots 30.4 18th 26th 32.7 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 5th 29.82% Power Play % 12% 27th 23rd 75.44% Penalty Kill % 89.36% 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.