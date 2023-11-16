The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-8-4) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected tight game against the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-2), who have -110 odds, on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

Arizona has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 10 of 15 games this season.

The Blue Jackets have been a moneyline favorite only one time this season (they lost).

The Coyotes have claimed an upset victory in three of the 10 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Columbus has had moneyline odds set at -110 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.

Arizona has 11 games this season playing as the underdog by -110 or longer, and is 4-7 in those contests.

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 1-6-3 6-4 7-3-0 6.5 2.7 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 1-6-3 2.7 3.5 3 10.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 5-5 8-2-0 6.3 3.8 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 3.8 3.6 10 30.3% Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-9 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2

