Having lost six in a row, the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Tune in to watch the Coyotes and Blue Jackets meet on ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Coyotes vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes rank 13th in goals against, conceding 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Coyotes rank 14th in the NHL with 50 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Coyotes are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 15 7 9 16 9 11 50% Nick Schmaltz 15 4 9 13 11 10 57.5% Matias Maccelli 15 2 9 11 11 5 - Sean Durzi 15 5 6 11 13 3 - Logan Cooley 15 1 10 11 5 5 41.9%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have given up 57 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.

The Blue Jackets' 44 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 1-6-3 to earn 40.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players