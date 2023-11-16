How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Having lost six in a row, the Columbus Blue Jackets welcome in the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to watch the Coyotes and Blue Jackets meet on ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS.
Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes rank 13th in goals against, conceding 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The Coyotes rank 14th in the NHL with 50 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Coyotes are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|15
|7
|9
|16
|9
|11
|50%
|Nick Schmaltz
|15
|4
|9
|13
|11
|10
|57.5%
|Matias Maccelli
|15
|2
|9
|11
|11
|5
|-
|Sean Durzi
|15
|5
|6
|11
|13
|3
|-
|Logan Cooley
|15
|1
|10
|11
|5
|5
|41.9%
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have given up 57 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 28th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets' 44 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have gone 1-6-3 to earn 40.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 27 goals over that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Marchenko
|14
|4
|5
|9
|3
|7
|30%
|Zachary Werenski
|14
|1
|8
|9
|3
|6
|-
|Adam Fantilli
|16
|4
|5
|9
|5
|8
|38.8%
|Ivan Provorov
|16
|0
|9
|9
|9
|3
|-
|Boone Jenner
|16
|7
|2
|9
|5
|8
|56.6%
