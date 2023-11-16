The Arizona Coyotes, Clayton Keller among them, face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. If you're considering a bet on Keller against the Blue Jackets, we have plenty of info to help.

Clayton Keller vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller has averaged 19:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Keller has a goal in seven games this year through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 15 games this year, Keller has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Keller has an assist in seven of 15 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Keller's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 71.4% that he hits the over.

Keller has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Keller Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 57 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 15 Games 2 16 Points 4 7 Goals 0 9 Assists 4

