Barrett Hayton will be among those in action Thursday when his Arizona Coyotes face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Considering a wager on Hayton? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Barrett Hayton vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hayton Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Hayton has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 19:19 on the ice per game.

In one of 15 games this season, Hayton has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Despite recording points in three of 15 games this season, Hayton has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Hayton has had an assist twice this year in 15 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Hayton has an implied probability of 52.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Hayton has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hayton Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 57 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 15 Games 2 3 Points 1 1 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.