Can we count on Barrett Hayton finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Barrett Hayton score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Hayton stats and insights

Hayton has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 57 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Hayton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:39 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:04 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:32 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 18:34 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:01 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:44 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:10 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:10 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:31 Home L 5-4 10/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:02 Away L 6-3

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

