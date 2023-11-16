Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 16
The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) host the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) at Desert Financial Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Desert Financial Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona State Betting Records & Stats
- Arizona State put together a 14-18-0 ATS record last year.
- UMass-Lowell put together a 17-10-0 ATS record last season compared to the 14-18-0 mark of Arizona State.
Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arizona State
|71.1
|149.1
|68.0
|134
|137.8
|UMass-Lowell
|78.0
|149.1
|66.0
|134
|142.8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Sun Devils averaged 71.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 66.0 the River Hawks allowed.
- Arizona State went 8-8 against the spread and 17-2 overall last season when scoring more than 66.0 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arizona State
|14-18-0
|15-17-0
|UMass-Lowell
|17-10-0
|15-12-0
Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arizona State
|UMass-Lowell
|10-5
|Home Record
|17-0
|7-6
|Away Record
|9-8
|4-10-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-4-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-6-0
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.1
|69.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.0
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.