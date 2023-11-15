Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Yavapai County, Arizona today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ash Fork High School at Bagdad High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM AZT on November 15

6:45 PM AZT on November 15 Location: Bagdad, AZ

Bagdad, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Chino Valley High School at Winslow High School