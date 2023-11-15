The Phoenix Suns host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center on Wednesday (tip at 9:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards and others in this outing.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSN

AZFamily and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -149)

Durant's 27.7 points per game average is 1.2 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 8.7 is 2.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Durant's season-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Durant has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 8.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -179) 0.5 (Over: -115)

Jusuf Nurkic's 9.3 points per game are 0.8 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

He has collected 10 rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Nurkic has averaged four assists this season, 1.5 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He makes 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -118)

The 26.5-point over/under for Edwards on Wednesday is 1.2 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of seven is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (4.5).

Edwards averages five assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Edwards averages four made three-pointers, 1.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

