The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) will visit the Phoenix Suns (4-6) after winning three straight road games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.

Phoenix is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at eighth.

The Suns score 111.8 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 102.9 the Timberwolves give up.

Phoenix has a 4-3 record when scoring more than 102.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are posting 115.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 8.0 more points than they're averaging in road games (107.8).

Defensively Phoenix has played worse at home this season, ceding 116.8 points per game, compared to 107.4 away from home.

At home, the Suns are averaging 2.4 more treys per game (13.6) than away from home (11.2). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to when playing on the road (33.3%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Injuries