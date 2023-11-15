How to Watch the Suns vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) will visit the Phoenix Suns (4-6) after winning three straight road games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Suns vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- This season, the Suns have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Timberwolves' opponents have hit.
- Phoenix is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at eighth.
- The Suns score 111.8 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 102.9 the Timberwolves give up.
- Phoenix has a 4-3 record when scoring more than 102.9 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are posting 115.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 8.0 more points than they're averaging in road games (107.8).
- Defensively Phoenix has played worse at home this season, ceding 116.8 points per game, compared to 107.4 away from home.
- At home, the Suns are averaging 2.4 more treys per game (13.6) than away from home (11.2). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to when playing on the road (33.3%).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Eric Gordon
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
