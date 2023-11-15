The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) will look to build on a seven-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Phoenix Suns (4-6) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Footprint Center as 5.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -5.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in six of 10 games this season.

The average total in Phoenix's matchups this year is 223.9, 0.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Suns have put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

Phoenix has entered the game as favorites six times this season and won twice.

Phoenix has a record of 1-2 when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Suns.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 6 60% 111.8 223.7 112.1 215 225.2 Timberwolves 3 30% 111.9 223.7 102.9 215 220.9

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Against the spread, Phoenix has fared worse when playing at home, covering one time in five home games, and four times in five road games.

The 111.8 points per game the Suns average are 8.9 more points than the Timberwolves allow (102.9).

Phoenix is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when scoring more than 102.9 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Suns and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 5-5 1-2 6-4 Timberwolves 7-3 0-0 5-5

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Suns Timberwolves 111.8 Points Scored (PG) 111.9 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 4-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 4-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-1 112.1 Points Allowed (PG) 102.9 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 4-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-2 3-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.